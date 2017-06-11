Wolfenstein II Full Reveal Trailer Shown at Bethesda E3 Press Conference Shows That It Will Be One Terrifying Beast of a Title

The Bethesda E3 press conference truly saved the best for last, closing their doors on the conference with one banger of a game title. Bethesda concluded their E3 press conference just as strongly as they started it, bringing out the big guns with two new VR titles at the very beginning, Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR, and wrapping it all up with the Wolfenstein II full reveal trailer. And, oh man, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is going to be one beautiful beast of a title.

Want to see it for yourself? You can watch the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus trailer shown at the Bethesda E3 press conference below!:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be releasing on October 27th, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

How excited are you for this post-apocalyptic, mecha, nazi-fighting sequel? Let us know your thoughts (and if you’ll be grabbing a copy for yourself) in the comments below!

SOURCE