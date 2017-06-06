Warner Bros. Releases E3 Streaming Schedule Through WB Games Live!

WB Games Live! the New Way to Get in on WB’s E3 News

WB Games announced their schedule of streaming times through WB Games Live!, where they broadcast directly from their booth on the show floor to give outsiders the full E3 experience … at least from the POV of Warner Bros. The stream will feature interviews, gameplay demos, developer commentaries and more about some of their upcoming games.

WB Games plans to pack that schedule with their five games are planned to be on display, like Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor (the much-improved, Monolith-delayed title), Injustice 2, LEGO Dimensions, LEGO Worlds and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. DLC for Injustice 2 is expected to be announced, also more tournament details. The LEGO franchise has been going strong, so there’s a good possibility there’s more in store for Worlds and Marvel Super Heroes 2.

WB Games Live plans to stream three different times over the course of E3, and you’ll be able to watch them here. They will take place between Tuesday, June 13th – Thursday June 15th according to the full schedule below:

Tuesday, 13th June: 9:00 pm – 1:40 am BST

Wednesday 14th June: 7.30 pm – 12:40 am BST

Thursday 15th June: 7.30 pm – 12:40 am BST

What the hell is BST? British Summer Time (that’s an actual time zone)? To translate, that’s 4 PM EDT for the first stream on June 13th. Just subtract five hours from all these times and you’ve got your North American time. Each of the five games will be covered extensively each day in about 20-30 minute blocks. A few last an hour, but Shadow of War has the biggest chunk of time devoted to it, for obvious reasons.

E3 begins Saturday, June 10 with EA Play at the Palladium Theater in Los Angeles and will continue on from there at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s happening, guys! Get amped up!

SOURCE