Celebrate Frantic Vita Platformer Shu’s Free DLC With an Exclusive Giveaway

Free DLC ‘Caverns of the Nightjars’ Out Now

Shu, a frantic platformer out on PS4 and PS Vita, has got some delicious free DLC out right now. The additional content gives players six more levels to rip around in, narrowly avoiding death and looking super cute while doing so.

Also, there’s a contest happening! To celebrate the PS Vita and DLC release, Coatsink has teamed up with COGconnected to give away 3 digital North American codes of Shu to winners on the platform of their choice (PS4/Vita or PC). We called it a “beautiful, frantic, and fun artistic platformer” and are excited for more people to experience this title. See below for contest details and how to enter!

COGconnected’s Shu Giveaway



Finally, this will be the space where I encourage current and prospective players to participate in this sweet contest promoting this additional content! If you’ve no idea what this Shu business is all about, you can check out the trailer below. Look at all that high-paced, adorable doom! My God, so glorious.

SOURCE: Press Release