Sony Has Announced That the Virtual Reality Experience for Spider Man: Homecoming is Coming Very Soon

Spider Man: Homecoming VR Out Soon

Last week there was a big gameplay reveal for Spider Man, but the release date remained in the distant future, set to hit our Playstation 4 consoles sometime next year. If you’re wanting something to keep you busy until then, Sony has announced that there is a Spider Man: Homecoming – Virtual Reality Experience coming very soon!

Of course the movie, Spider Man: Homecoming will be in theatres on July 7th, however this newest title, specifically for virtual reality systems will be released the week prior! Yes, you read that right, Spider Man: Homecoming is making its debut in virtual reality on June 30th. This game, aptly named for the virtual reality experience will be released for the PSVR, Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. As of right now there is no price tag accompanying the announcement.

In addition to this announcement of the Spider Man: Homecoming – Virtual Reality Experience, the game will be available earlier than June 30th in select Cinemark theatres in America! According to the announcement trailer, it appears that players will be able to step right into the red and blue suit itself for some intense superhero action. And the best part? Tom Holland, the youngest Spider Man ever, hosts the Homecoming VR Experience trailer confirming that this Peter Parker VR simulation will feature the actors narration within the game.

Within the announcement trailer Tom Holland can be heard making reference to a gift from a popular armoured Avenger, Ironman, stating “Before you begin, a warning: The suit is not indestructible so do be careful out there. And please, please, please bring it back clean, okay?” The gameplay featured within the trailer showcases the use of Spider Man’s web slinging abilities, as well as navigating the VR space. Oh, and as the kicker, the Vulture makes an appearance at the end, which hints toward some epic boss battles within the newest title!

You can checkout the announcement trailer from Sony below. Let us know what you think about it in the comments below and keep it locked for updates as they become available!

SOURCE