Updates on Monolith’s Shadow of War Delays and New-Found Confidence

Monolith’s Shadow of War E3 Build is “Light Years Ahead”

Coming off recent news of Middle Earth: Shadow of War will be delayed until October 10th and E3 nipping at the heels of Monolith to get a demo out, you’d think that Monolith’s Shadow of War team would be quaking in their greaves. Not the case – in fact, it’s given the team the drive and breadth of scope to know exactly what needs to be done to get this game finished. And delaying the release until October will give them that holiday shopping boost. A win-win for the developer and publisher.





Monolith’s weekly Twitch stream with developers last Friday confirmed that confidence, through VP of Creative, Micheal de Plater:

“This build is old, there’s a bunch of stuff we fixed already. We’re embarrassed to even show it, our E3 build is light years ahead. The thing that we’ve learned during the course of making this game, is how much Shadow of War is bigger than the previous game in every dimension. The size of the game, the number of enemies, the complexity of the combat system, the Nemesis system…

The process of actually testing, debugging, fixing bugs is just absolutely massive. We know that when this game ships, the level of polish and stability and balance has to be that of Shadow of Mordor, so there’s a really high bar that we have to meet.”

Shadow of War will probably be revealed at Microsoft’s E3 Briefing, scheduled for next Sunday at 2PM PDT. One of the first games to announce its Scorpio compatibility, it’s likely that footage shown and demos could be on a Scorpio system in 4K with all the bells and whistles. This is speculation only.

If you want to check out the stream yourself for Micheal de Plater’s quotes and more, the capture of the stream is available here:

