New Update Available for Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade

Galactic Civilizations III 2.3.0 Includes Both Crusade and Base Game Fixes

The latest update for Galactic Civilizations III comes with a whole bunch of content and fixes for both the Crusade expansion and the base game. Version 2.3.0 will include new content for Crusade as well as balance fixes and AI updates.

Among the fixes included in this patch are improvements to the AI’s management of domestic and foreign affairs. Things like exploration, economy and waging war will be handled with a bit more finesse and expertise. The initial galaxy setup will now produce a greater variety of anomalies to investigate early on, as well as a larger amount of planets to explore. The Crusade expansion will feature mission content as well as “Mogul,” a new rank for promotion players can earn. Check out the complete list of changes below.

The improvements to Crusade include:

• New Content: New missions for galactic exploration and a new “Mogul” promotion have been added.

• AI Improvements: The AI is substantially better at managing domestic affairs (improvements, economy, etc.), as well as issues abroad (waging war, exploration, etc.).

• Game Balance: Many adjustments to the game’s balance through changes to missions, bonuses, ideology, and more.

• Bug Fixes: These corrections adjust bugs and crashes that have been reported by the Stardock community.

The improvements to the base Galactic Civilizations III game include:

• Diplomacy: The AI is much better at bargaining with players and makes more intelligent trade offers.

• Balance: A balance pass on planetary improvements now gives them an increased effect on gameplay, though it has also made them more expensive. Adjustments have also been made to the cost of specialty vessels such as constructors or colony ships.

• Galaxy Setup: More anomalies are available to explore early on in the game than there were before. The number of planets, stars, and habitable planets have also been substantially increased.

• Performance: Some of the optimizations for Crusade have been ported over to create faster turn times and improve the general framerate.

• AI: The AI has been improved to be able to play more intelligently, especially during times of war.

SOURCE: Press Release