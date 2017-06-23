Uncharted: The Lost Legacy “Made from Scratch”; Comparable to Earlier Uncharteds

The Uncharted Expansion May Be More Like a New AAA Game

There’s been quite a bit of news pertaining to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy since the end of E3 2017. We’ve learned several new details and even experienced gameplay. Today, we got an idea of the game’s length and whether or not it recycles assets from Uncharted 4.

In an interview with GameReactor, lead game designer James Cooper talked about the original plan for The Lost Legacy vs the final result:

“we realized it was much bigger than we were going to be able to do justice to in a smaller package, and so we decided to really commit to that and build upon everything we’d been working on in the story.”

Cooper is one of several to admit Uncharted: The Lost Legacy began as a smaller project. Even so, when asked how long the game is, he called it “comparable to some of the earlier Uncharted games.” We’re talking somewhere in the realm of 10 hours. If this is the case, it practically qualifies as its own triple-A title.

Furthermore, consider the following: co-writer Josh Scher was asked by Metro whether or not The Lost Legacy reused assets from Uncharted 4. It was planned as an expansion; therefore, it’d make sense if Naughty Dog simply borrowed content from the first game. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Scherr responded, “No, everything’s brand new… from scratch.”

As for combat and mechanics, Scherr added that they simply implemented some “small tweaks.”

“But we revamped everything from scratch for Uncharted 4, so far as the combat and the feel of the aiming and the looking and everything else like that. And for this, we looked at it again and made little minor adjustments, but it’s not a priority for this.

“We didn’t want to reinvent the wheel in terms of the gameplay mechanics, so what you have is similar mechanics but we’ve completely redone the animation movesets to… Nate is very loosey-goosey, and wildly flailing arms, and not particularly precise. Chloe and Nadine are a little bit more capable, a little bit more athletic than he is. But at the same time, obviously, we didn’t necessarily want to throw in any new mechanics. We don’t want to have it where ‘Chloe is faster but doesn’t aim as well’. It’s not like a multiplayer shooter.”

There you have it. While the environment of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be completely new, the mechanics will feel like previous games. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right? Everything said, do you think Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be worth the $39.99 price tag? You have until August 22nd to decide.

