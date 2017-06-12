Uncharted The Lost Legacy Gets New E3 2017 Story Trailer

Sony E3 2017 Debuts with Naughty Dog’s Uncharted The Lost Legacy

While they’ve been keeping up to date on what’s new with the game, Naughty Dog hasn’t been revealing any gameplay for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Their standalone spin-off to Uncharted 4 is slated for release soon, and during their E3 press conference, Sony finally gave us a better look. See below.

It’s hard to argue how beautiful Naughty Dog’s graphic direction look. While it looks like a cinematic trailer, it looks to be blended with actual gameplay. You can check out more details from our past coverage here.

On top of a wholly different story set in India, Naughty Dog has promised a huge open world. Additionally, there will be a host of new gameplay mechanics unseen in previous Uncharted games. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on more of the latest E3 coverage as it comes.