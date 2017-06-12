Ubisoft Unveils Mysterious VR Project Transference

Have Elijah Wood Tell You All About Transference

A creepy and mysterious VR project called Transference is being made in collaboration by Ubisoft and SpectreVision, Ubisoft announced today at its E3 2017 press conference.

Details about the game are obviously sparse but actor Elijah Wood is deeply involved. The trailer is a little bit unsettling and may revolve around an idea concerning uploading human brain data. Um, okay.

According to a small blurb on YouTube, Transference is a “psychological thriller” and will “bridge the gap between movies and games.” Players will lose themselves “in the destructive tale of a man’s obsession as you explore his digitally recreated memories.”

The concept trailer announcement has a Spring 2018 release date and will be available on PlayStation VR, Oculus, and HTC Vive. It will also be playable without VR on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.