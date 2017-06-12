Ubisoft Steps into Toys to Life with Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Ubisoft’s New Sci-Fi Game ‘Starlink’ Features Buildable Spaceships Mounted to your Controller

Just when you thought Toys to Life was on its way out, Ubisoft takes the entire concept one step further with the recently announced space exploration title, Starlink: Battle for Atlas. The game looks to be an open universe exploration title in which players will encounter hostile aliens species across multiple planets, using their ships to deal with the surmounting threat.

Where does this game differ? Players will have an actual model of the ship mounted to their controller, with interchangeable parts that can be swapped on the fly and will adapt in kind while playing. Need a different gun? faster engines? swap out the part and the ship will instantly be upgraded and combat ready. Its a new step in the Toys to Life genre that will hopefully work as flawlessly as it looks.

For more information on Starlink, check out the official website. What do you think of this new concept? Innovative or gimmicky?

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is slated for a Fall 2018 release on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Switch consoles.