Thus, starting June 12, 1 PM PDT, Ubisoft will kick off E3’s festivities with their own conference. However, they will be holding a 40-minute pre-show that starts at 12:20 PM. It will be broadcast live and on-demand at Ubisoft.com. The same applies to their Twitch and YouTube Channels. Afterward, anyone present at E3 can playtest their newest games on the ground floor. Find them at booth #1623, South Hall, LACC.

During the event, Ubisoft will also offer a special VIP experience to 55 lucky players in attendance. And if you happen to visit their booth during the event, you’ll earn additional rewards in the form of in-game content.

For more information, you can follow #UbiE3 on Twitter, and be sure to tune in when E3 2017 arrives.

Until then and beyond, you can check back with COGconnected for more of the latest news, updates, and revelations.

Happy gaming.