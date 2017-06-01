We May See More Games from Ubisoft Than Any Other Company at E3
Ubisoft is gearing up for E3 2017, and they want us to know just how ready they are. This year, they have a solid lineup of games with more details to be revealed for Far Cry 5, South Park: The Fracture But Whole, Just Dance, The Crew, and Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft may even be hiding extensive footage from unannounced IPs. See the teaser below:
Considering all the content Ubisoft has prepared for fans, CEO and Co-founder Yves Guillemot, had a special, pre-E3 message:
“E3 is truly a moment of excitement and pride, not just for Ubisoft but for our entire industry,” Guillemot said in a press release. “Ultimately, Ubisoft’s games are the result of the collective efforts of our talented teams from all around the world, collaboration with the biggest names in entertainment, and contributions from the players themselves. That’s why we can’t wait for the thousands of fans at this year’s E3 — and the millions watching from home — to discover our unique take on creating game worlds and the action-packed line-up we have in store for them.”
Thus, starting June 12, 1 PM PDT, Ubisoft will kick off E3’s festivities with their own conference. However, they will be holding a 40-minute pre-show that starts at 12:20 PM. It will be broadcast live and on-demand at Ubisoft.com. The same applies to their Twitch and YouTube Channels. Afterward, anyone present at E3 can playtest their newest games on the ground floor. Find them at booth #1623, South Hall, LACC.
During the event, Ubisoft will also offer a special VIP experience to 55 lucky players in attendance. And if you happen to visit their booth during the event, you’ll earn additional rewards in the form of in-game content.
For more information, you can follow #UbiE3 on Twitter, and be sure to tune in when E3 2017 arrives.
