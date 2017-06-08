Trailer for ‘Everything’ Is Now Eligible for an Oscar?

‘Everything’ Trailer is the First Video Game to Qualify for Animated Short Film at the Oscars

When ‘Everything’ was first announced, it grasped the attention and imagination of everyone; surely Everything was simply a title and not truly everything. It was only once we got a closer look at just what this game meant that the gaming community truly got to see something magical.

Discovering the ingenuity of the game, we all saw a long list of awards in its future, but who could have predicted its eligibility for an Oscar? ‘Everything’s 11 minute trailer goes beyond just showing off a game, and instead – with its artistic and poetic nature – has qualified for Best Animated Short Film following its success at the Vienna Shorts Festival. Check out the award-winning trailer below.

Everything was awarded the Jury Prize in Animation for “A strong poetic and philosophical theme.” David O’Reilly, who designed, produced, and created the game, was understandably elated to hear the news and shared his feelings on Twitter.

‘Everything’ is a reality simulator, giving players the ability to craft and control the universe itself. It is a vast and sprawling sandbox experience in which there is no right or wrong way to play, with each players experience being completely different. Everything was launched earlier this year for PC and Playstation 4 and spent three years in development. For more information on ‘Everything’, check out the official website.

Source: IGN