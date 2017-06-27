Titanfall 2 Free Wargames Content Update Adds 3rd Weapon Slot & More

Some More Changes to Improve the Titanfall Experience

When Respawn Entertainment confirmed 4K support for Titanfall 2 on the Xbox One X, they did so with information on their latest patch. Today, we have the full run-down of all add-ons, changes, and bug fixes. Here’s when you can expect when you log in.

Some notable–and much appreciated–changes to Titanfall 2 include the addition of a third weapon slot. Depending on your loadout, the 2nd or 3rd weapon can be an anti-titan weapon or pistol. Additionally, the new Free Agents mode lets players call in Titans even quicker. See below:

NEW CONTENT [FREE]

MAPS

War Games: Pilots on the Frontier frequently use simulator pods to train, using life-like recreations of historical battles as combat scenarios. War Games highlights the civilian shops, tall buildings for window-to-window fighting, and city streets for Titan combat from the Battle of Angel City, and the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra. The outskirts of the map feature a clean, VR style perfect for Titan duels, while Pilots are often found running along the bright, interconnected wallrunning routes.

Traffic [Live Fire only]: A weathered test site where pilot positioning is pitted against mobility across two busy thoroughfares. Dense cover makes every corner a threat, with room for snipers to hide in the back fields.

EXECUTION

Shadow Boxing [Holo Pilot]: Get 20 kills while Holo Pilot or Holo Pilot Nova is active. Does not track holo pilot kills done retroactively.



FEATURES

3rd weapon slot added for Pilots.

All Pilots can now equip a primary, secondary, and anti-titan weapon.

The 2nd weapon or 3rd weapon can be either pistol or anti-titan weapon, based on your loadout.

Console Players:

Press Y or Triangle to swap to your 2nd weapon.

Hold Y or Triangle to swap to your 3rd weapon.

PC Players

Use 1,2,3 keybindings to change weapons.

New Featured Mode: Free Agents.

Free-for-all with a twist. Collect 3 batteries to call in a Titan. Battery locations are placed around the map. Pilots drop batteries on death.

Titan Brawl now added as permanent mode in mixtape matchmaking.



Titan Damage in now tracked in the scoreboard.

More Private Match Settings.

Round / Score Limit

[Round] Time Limit

Pilot Boosts [On, Off]

Pilot Boost / Titan Meter Multiplier [25% to 500%]

Pilot Boost / Titan Meter Overdrive [On, Off, Only]

Pilot Health [25% to 500%]

Respawn Delay [0 to 40] seconds

Titan Core Meter Multiplier [25% to 500%]

PC only: chat box is back

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Evac ship will now leave immediately once all living players are onboard.

Additional performance optimizations on Xbox One.

Added an easter egg to Glitch.

GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS

CTF HUD

Replaced flag icons with stacked score bars.

A permanent flag icon is now displays the status of each flag [Home, <player name> / You have the Flag, SECURE / RETURN].

Flag status no longer displays after the winner is determined.

Display team Titan status.

MISC BUG FIXES

Fixed exploit on Exoplanet where players could get under the map.

Fixed bug where stealing a battery from a rodeo would not give player any Titan meter.

Fixed issue in CTF where the flag would appear to be unreturnable.

Fixed issue with Legion shield not appearing sometimes.

Fixed a couple spots on Eden where Pilots were able to hide inside geometry.

Fixed issue with Tone where reload would happen during her execution.

Fixed issue where Ronin Prime execution played wrong audio.

Addressed issue where Pilots couldn’t enter evac while in phase state when using Phase Shift. The trigger to enter the evac will now be activated when the player exits phase state.

Monarch no longer gets two Electric Smokes when using her Upgrade Core.

A NOTE ABOUT BALANCE

Thank you for all the feedback with last patch’s High TTK experimental mode. There were thousands of comments across multiple communities and we’re still debating the pros and cons of different changes. This upcoming patch, we’ll be running another balance test focused around aim-assist adjustments. Our plan is to combine lessons learned from both tests in DLC 7, so console and controller players please send us your feedback.

