Tickets for PAX West 2017 Have Been Officially Announced and Are Available Now

PAX West 2017 Tickets Are Officially Available

With E3 2017 just a few days away, Penny Arcade has announced that PAX West 2017 tickets are officially available to purchase. If the past is any indication of how quickly the tickets sell out, you might want to take a break from your E3 preparations to pick up a ticket!

This announcement came earlier today, and the tickets for Pax West can be purchased on the PAX West registration page. For single day tickets it will cost gamers $48 USD. There is a bit more than just the tickets available too! PAX West is offering exclusive merchandise including a dice set for $38 USD, a blanket for the same price and a scarf for $28 USD. These items come with official PAX branding and can be found in the online store as well.

Jerry Holkins, Co-Founder of Penny Arcade, released a statement accompanying the announcement saying, “The PAX we’re building for the next Seattle show will have hottest upcoming games, panels with industry luminaries, and all the things you associate with the premiere gaming culture show in this hemisphere. I have a soft spot for PAX West, because the show started up here, but also because it’s like fifteen minutes from my house.”

As Holkins mentions, PAX West 2017 will be held from September 1st to September 4th, Labor Day weekend, and will take place at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. The convention will have everything fans have come to expect from PAX and will offer plenty of cosplay, tournaments, panels and more! Last year saw the release of new gameplay for Halo 5: Guardians and Forza Horizon 3, so hopefully we’ll see some great game shown off this year as well.

Are you going to PAX West this year? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates as they become available!

