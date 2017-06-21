Uncharted The Lost Legacy May Be First in a Series without Nathan Drake

Developers Doubt the End of the Franchise

With the release of Uncharted 4 and the impending arrival of The Lost Legacy, fans must be wondering whether or not the franchise will continue. One point developer Naughty Dog makes clear is that Nathan Drake is not coming back. However, as we see, the story isn’t ending with him. Moreover, it doesn’t look like the story will end after the upcoming expansion.

In an interview with Eurogamer, creative director and writer Shaun Escayg shed some light on the future of their IP. With the story of Nathan Drake wrapped up, Naughty Dog has had their first opportunity to flesh out other characters. In the case of The Lost Legacy, it’s Chloe Frazier and Nadine Ross. The title was originally planned as a small expansion but evolved into something more.

“We needed space to develop Chloe Frazer – we hadn’t seen her in depth, seen where she came from, what made her tick,” Escayg told Eurogamer. “All the things which make Chloe the self-preservationist we know and love. And then as soon as we started filling in those holes it started expanding into a full game.”

After talking about the decision to pair up Chloe and Nadine, Escayg admitted to ideas for similar pairings; namely, there was one idea to pair up characters Charlie Cutter and Victor Sullivan. Chloe won out in the end, and including Nadine worked well for story and conflict.

Finally, Escayg gave his answer on the future of the Uncharted series:

“…to say the Uncharted world is done… I doubt that highly.”

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy arrives for the PlayStation 4 on August 22nd. The game will hit retail at $39.99. Speaking of price, Naughty Dog mentioned that the game is essentially a full game and not just an expansion; hence the value.

