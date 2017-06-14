Why The Last of Us 2 Wasn’t at E3, According to Creative Director

Naughty Dog Wants One Thing at a Time

Naughty Dog is full of magnificent devs who, with every creation, remind us why we love video games.They have knocked development out of the park with their Uncharted games and The Last of Us. Since many gamers still consider the latter to be the best game of all time, they were hoping for a showing of The Last of Us 2 at this year’s E3. That wasn’t the case. And Niel Druckmann, Creative Director over at Naughty Dog, had a very simple explanation as relayed on Twitter:

“Believe me, we’re super excited to show you more of Ellie and Joel’s 2nd journey, but right now it’s Chloe and Nadine’s time to shine.”

Naughty Dog’s been hard at work to deliver Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, their standalone spin-off to Uncharted 4. Hence, even if they did have more TLOU 2 to show at Sony’s press conference, they’d be shooting themselves in the foot if they suddenly steered attention away from their next title. For that same reason, they won’t even include Nathan Drake as a cameo.

Besides, we know they’re hard at work. Judging by the info given to us and the new Lost Legacy E3 trailer, we’re getting an open-world cinematic adventure. Devs aren’t simply copying and pasting Uncharted 4 onto a new project; there adding completely new environments, adventures, and gameplay mechanics. Also, they are adding new weapons such as the lethal silenced pistol.

Therefore, fans should look forward to the adventure of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Then, after we get another great game, we imagine more of Naughty Dog’s team will jump onto development of The Last of Us 2.

What did you think of Sony’s E3 press conference? Let us know in the comments below.

