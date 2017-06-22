Terra Battle 2 First Gameplay Video Shared by Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi

Earlier this week, we got the big announcement that Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and his game studio Mistwalker would be revealing their next big game. Our guess was an upcoming sequel to the ever-so-popular Terra Battle, and it turned out to be right on the money. During a Nico Nico livestream hosted by Famitsu, they announced that they would be teaming up with Bravely Default developers, Silicon Studio, to bring the next installment of the franchise to North America and Japan for iPhone, Android, and PC this summer. As a special treat for fans, the Terra Battle 2 first gameplay video has been shared, showing off around 25 minutes of raw footage.

The gameplay video itself shows off the title’s world map, party formations, and more. You can check it out for yourself in the video below!:

Together with the gloriously talented Final Fantasy composer Nobou Uematsu, who will be taking charge of the game’s musical score, Hironoby Sakaguchi was pleased to reveal the artist Kimihiko Fujisaka would be bringing the same beautiful character design as The Last Story and the Drakengard series to the game as well.

As part of an ongoing series of games, the new “Terra World” franchise will encompass the first Terra Battle and Terra Wars, along with the upcoming Terra Battle 2 title. As of right now, there’s still no word on if the game will be making its way to consoles.

Will you be playing Terra Battle 2 when it arrives? Let us know your thoughts about the franchise and what you hope to see from it in the comments below!

