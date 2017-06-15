Dying Light to Receive 10 New DLC on Account of Players Being Awesome

A Reward for So Much Dedication, Ten in Fact

Dying Light was a pretty big hit when it released back in 2015, albeit with some bugs here and there. Over two years later, it’s still a hit with 500,000 active players weekly. Because of this dedication, Techland has decided to reward the fanbase with ten DLCs over the course of the year. Best of all, they will be free.

Now there’s nothing to stop an even bigger fanbase from returning. CEO Paweł Marchewka made the announcement earlier today:

“Not a single day passes without requests for new weapons, outfits, and quests. In the face of such enthusiasm and engagement, we cannot keep quiet. Today I’m happy to announce Techland’s continuous support for Dying Light. Original content is already in the works and our fans can expect to face new challenging enemies, master new gameplay mechanics, solve more Harran mysteries, and even explore never-seen-before locations.”

Furthermore, Techland is planning more community events to keep players engaged every quarter. This also means more forum activity where players can share opinions and offer feedback. And speaking of feedback, player feedback will factor into more new content that gets released. Thus, if you’re excited about what comes next in Dying Light, you can keep updated and let your thoughts be known.

Before any of the official DLCs drop, however, there will be one update featuring ‘content drop # 0.’ This will kick things off with new enemies for Harran, and it’s coming soon.

Dying Light is available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Since Techland hasn’t offered any release dates as of yet, stay tuned for updates as they come our way.

