Mishima Clan Soap Opera Tekken 7 Launches Today

Start Practicing Now for the Upcoming Tekken 7 Tournament

Tekken 7 is finally here! Whether you’re in it for the super salty story campaign or you just want to get ready for the Tekken World Tour, today is finally the day to start.

This entry in the Tekken series is powered by Unreal Engine 4, meaning the graphical hotness will be cranked a bit compared to previous games in the series. Other new features include Rage Arts, Power Crushes and Rage Drives, special systems geared towards higher-tension matches. The Story Mode also features quick-time events and third-person shooting sequences. These new additions are all part of the movement in fighting games towards more cinematic experiences.

Of course, if you’ve no interest in breaking that kind of new ground, the Tekken World Tour coming up may be more your flavour. The best players to come out on top of this fighting tourney will compete at the world tournament in November. You wanna call yourself the Iron Fist Champion, there’s hardly a better way to earn the crown than in front of a huge crowd. No word on exactly where on the continent the tournament will take place, but we can expect more details around the launch of the World Tour. Keep an eye out on our site for our Tekken 7 review, where we’ll cover the game’s gorgeous guts in greater detail.

SOURCE: Press Release