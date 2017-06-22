Team Shooter Gigantic Launching Next Month

It’s Team vs Team and Guardian vs Guardian With Team Shooter Gigantic

Perfect World’s strategic free-to-play shooter Gigantic is almost ready to launch for real. The proper release date has been set for July 20th, 2017.

For those unfamiliar with Gigantic, you play on a team with four other warriors and your enormous Guardian against an opposing team with a similar setup. Each team has to work together to take out the enemy Guardian. The combat is a mix of guns, spells and swords. So if you’d rather slash than shoot your way to victory, that option’s on the table. The graphics have that clean and colorful look which eschews photo-realism, opting instead for an animated film in action.

Gigantic is currently in an open beta on Xbox One, Windows 10 and Arc. After the full-fledged launch next month, the game will also be available on Steam. There’s a Founders Pack available from now until July 20th which unlocks all the characters (along with access to two unannounced future heroes) for $29.99 USD. As the beta is available right now, you can immediately check this one out to see if it’s worth spending money on. As it stands, nothing is locked behind a paywall for good. Anything you see in-game can eventually be purchased with in-game currency. If you’re searching for a new shooter/MOBA hybrid maybe check this one out? For a better idea of how it plays, there’s a trailer embedded below.

SOURCE: Press Release