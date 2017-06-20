Swords, Personality, and Mad Abilities Coming to Xcom 2 – New Assassin Trailer Arrives

‘War of the Chosen’s’ New Alien Class Is the Closest We’ll Get to Samurai in Xcom

In what is no doubt the first in a series of showcases, Firaxis revealed the new Assassin class coming to Xcom 2. This is just one of many new features arriving with expansion War of the Chosen. But here’s our first glimpse of the battlefield mayhem below.

The Assassin is certainly not the first enemy that can go stealth on the battlefield, but it looks to be the most devastating. Equipped with a sword, the class maneuvers with a combo of melee and psychic abilities. Another major headache for your units. And there are more unique enemies to come.

Additionally, during the PC Gaming Show, Firaxis did reveal that the new factions would be playable–as in, players can get them to join Xcom. Over the course of the new campaign, however, they will show up and wreak havoc. Moreover, they will become stronger after each battle.

It is unclear how the campaign in Xcom 2: War of the Chosen will unravel. But there will be new units, new weapons, and new abilities. Furthermore, the expansion will reportedly add personality to the game. Along with new ways to fight, there will be new cinematic sequences and interactions. And after missions, the updated game will let players hear dialogue pertaining to recent events. This comes from the radio and from the troops themselves. “There’s a lot of voices and a lot of characters, and they’re all responding to the things that you’re doing,” said Creative Director Jake Solomon in an interview with GameSpot.

Xcom 2: War of the Chosen arrives August 29th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. With everything we’ve learned thus far, how does Xcom 2’s latest expansion sound to you? Let us know in the comments below

SOURCE, SOURCE