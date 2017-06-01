Swedish Retailer Lists Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition for Nintendo Switch

The Beautiful Farming Simulator is Going Mobile with Nintendo

Some Swedes were kind enough to list Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch. Thus, it looks like Nintendo’s portable console will receive the game in the near future. And, quite frankly, this is a great video game pairing.

Since a Collector’s Edition of Stardew Valley is arriving for Nintendo Switch, we imagine it will be a physical copy. The version already arrived for PS4 and Xbox One and contained the game a disc with 33 tracks, a fold-out map of the in-game locations, and a mini-guide book by Kary Fry, artist and author of the full guidebook.

Stardew Valley was singlehandedly developed by indie dev Eric Barone. Yet it is one of the most successful games in its class, playing as an RPG and Farming Simulator hybrid. Aside from reaching the top of the Steam charts, it was recognized as a Game of the Year contender by none other than the British Academy.

