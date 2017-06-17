Survival Horror Game ‘Agony’ Gets NSFW Gameplay Trailer

New Trailer for ‘Agony’ Not for the Faint of Heart

My how far scaring the crap out of people has come! Back in 2015 we reported on a kickstarter for a new survival horror game called Agony that looked truly terrifying. Two years later, and Agony is on the verge of finally being unleashed on the public, and to show us all what kind of horror to expect, they have released a new trailer.

WARNING: The following trailer depicts graphic and unsettling content. It is absolutely not for younger viewers and definitely NSFW. You have been warned:

Still with us? Good. Agony is a first person survival horror title in which players will take control of a tormented soul, who has recently been sent to hell. The protagonist will have no memory of his past, yet somehow has the ability to control the minds of lesser demons and the people he encounters as a means of aiding in his survival.

Little other details about the game have been released at this time, but given the amount of progress they have made since the initial kickstarter, this looks like an intense venture in learning to swear and wet yourself frequently. The game is listed to have a June 2017 release date, yet no definitive date has been announced yet. Agony will release on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: Press Release