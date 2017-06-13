Super Mario Odyssey Looks Strange and Fun, Releasing In October

Mario’s New Hat Lets You Take Over A T-Rex

Closing out the Nintendo Spotlight for E3 2017 is none other than video gaming’s favorite plumber, Mario, in Super Maro Odyssey. The game which has a playable demo at E3 this year will be released on October 27, 2017.

The game trailer features plenty of strange worlds including a New Donk City, a dinosaur jungle, and spooky black-and-white world as well. All these worlds look to feature different visual motifs and possibly some world-specific mechanics as Mario becomes moving wall art ala Link in A Link Between Two Worlds.

The biggest gameplay reveal was Mario’s hat. We’ve already seen that Mario can toss his hat to hit enemies or let it hang mid-air as a platform, but this new trailer reveals that Mario will be able to take over the bodies of everything from Goombas to T-Rexes with his hat. Heck, even those realistic people at New Donk City were up for grabs too. Thus. this talking hat looks to be the game’s core mechanic here.

Besides that, Nintendo also revealed that there will be Amiibo support for the game with Tuxedo Mario, Tuxedo Bowser, and Tuxedo Princess Peach that will add costumes to the game.

The upcoming platformer revealed its release date of October 27, 2017 at the end of the trailer, and I can’t wait to play this one.

