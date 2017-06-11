Share This

 

E3 2017: Whimsical Platformer Super Lucky’s Tale Announced at Microsoft Presser

The whimsical and colorful Super Lucky’s Tale was announced at Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference. Originally launched on the Oculus Rift as VR title “Lucky’s Tale”, the game will be transitioning from headsets to televisions screens. A “playground platformer for all ages”, players will join Lucky and his sister on an exciting adventure to rescue Book of Ages from the villain, Jinx. Take a look at the 4K trailer here.

Super Lucky’s Tale is to be an Xbox One console exclusive and Xbox One X launch title. The game will be released on Nov. 7, 2017, digitally and in retail stores.

Check back as COGconnected continues its coverage of on E3 2017.

