State of Decay 2 Bloody New Trailer Shows a Play Anywhere Title Filled with Zombie Fighting Madness

State of Decay 2 Bloody New Trailer Brings a Play Anywhere Exclusive Title Filled with Zombie Fighting Mayhem

Microsoft’s press conference at E3 2017 has been filled with all sorts of juicy content, and they’ve just presented us an all-new trailer for their upcoming thrillride of a zombie hunting and resource management title. Slay zombies and build your base for an ultimate defense against zombie hordes ash shown in this State of Decay 2 bloody new trailer, just announced as a Play Anywhere exclusive title for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC in glorious 4K.

In an awesome and exciting blend of suspenseful zombie hunting, tower defense, and resource management and scavenging, State of Decay 2 is a treat for players of games such as H1Z1 and Left 4 Dead.

Want to see for yourself? Check it out in the bloody new trailer below!:

Enhanced for beautiful 4K gaming, State of Decay 2 is set to hit Xbox One’s Play Anywhere program for Xbox One and Windows 10 in Spring 2018.

