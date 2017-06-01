Star Wars Battlefront II Gameplay Reveal Coming June 10th

New Battlefront II Gameplay will Showcase the Clone Wars

Before we get to E3 2017, we’re all going to make a stop at EA Play. Electronic Arts just revealed that the first Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay will be livestreamed there, on June 10th. Brace yourselves for the assault on Theed.

As mentioned in EA’s official announcement, new Battlefront gameplay will showcase the war from the prequel trilogy. Darth Maul will fight at the head of Separatist Battle Droids against defending Clone Troopers led by Rey. It will be a livestreamed event totaling 40 players.

During the gameplay livestream, expect to see new units and vehicles; these include the N-1 Starfighter and Vulture Droids, along with AT-RT Walkers and AAT tanks.

As for who will be participating in the event, EA invited a host of YouTubers, Game Changers, and Twitcher Streamers. Two teams of twenty will go head to head, one led by StoneMountain64 and another by Neebs Gaming.

And as you watch the livestream, be sure to check for details that match our recent leak for Star Wars Battlefront II. In it, you will find E3 plan details as well as an early build for the Clone Trooper.

The Assault on Theed begins on June 10 at 12:30 PM PT. If interested in participating, you may be in luck. Simply tweet @EAStarWars telling them why you love to play Star Wars. Additionally, be sure to include the hashtags #EAStarWarsSweepstakes #AssaultonTheed. If you win, they’ll fly you out to EA Play to engage in the first ever Star Wars Battlefront II livestream.

Best of luck to you, and hope you check back for more gaming goods, news, and updates as they come our way.

