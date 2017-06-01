Square Enix and People Can Fly Team up to Bring the Best in Gaming

Two Well-known Teams Working Toward a Brand New AAA Title

Many of you will remember People Can Fly for their work on Bulletstorm. After working alongside Epic Games, they also had a hand in Gears of War: Judgment. The dev team has since regained their independence. Now, they’ve chosen a completely new and interesting partner in the form of Square Enix.

We all know Square Enix for their legendary franchises such as Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy. Needless to say, we can only expect great projects from this partnership going forward. For now, we know their combined goal is to deliver a new, “high-end” game for both PC and console. We don’t yet know what it will be. But, judging from the experience of both groups, it’s going to be epic.

“We’re massively excited to be working with the talented team at PCF in Warsaw, a studio filled with people who really know their craft,” said Lee Singleton, Head of Studio at Square Enix London Studios. “We’re building a game we all want to play which will be the perfect addition to our portfolio.”

Sebastian Wojciechowski, Studio head of PeopleCcan Fly, added, “We’ve got a great and experienced team in place, and it’s incredible to be working with Square Enix, a world-class publisher who shares our passion and excitement for the project.”

There’s plenty of speculation to be had over the project by Square Enix and People Can Fly. Of the things we do know, one is that Square Enix is great at delivering RPGs and another is that PFC is great at shooters. Are we getting something along the lines of a hybrid? Time will tell.

And now that the partnership has been established, People Can Fly is looking to expand its team. Currently, they’re hiring for Gameplay Programmers, an AI Programmer and a VFX Artist. If you’re an awesome guy or gal who can fill one of those roles, you can visit http://peoplecanfly.com/career/.

For now, drop a comment down below. What are your thoughts on this partnership? Are you as excited as we are?

SOURCE: Press Release