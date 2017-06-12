South Park comes to Mobile Devices with ‘Phone Destroyer’

Ubisoft Announces South Park Mobile Combat Game ‘Phone Destroyer’

You gotta hand it to South Park for always being creative! Ubisoft announced the upcoming release of their latest mobile outting, titled South Park: Phone Destroyer. Little has been officially stated about the game but it seems like it will be turn based team combat with everything from Cowboys and Native Americans, to Angels, Cops, Aliens, Bards, and a whole host of other strange options you would only expect from South Park.

While little is known about the gameplay mechanics so far, the most we can say is that it is due to arrive some point later this year. Heading over to Ubisoft’s official website currently leaves us with an error message, so maybe we arent quite meant to know their plans just yet. What we CAN leave you with is this wonderful screenshot that should sum up the game quite nicely. Enjoy!