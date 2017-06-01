SoundCloud Has Arrived on Xbox One

SoundCloud Gives Xbox One Owners More Music Streaming Options

The wait for Spotify on Xbox One is a painful one, especially knowing that PS4 owners have been enjoying the service for over two years now. And while the wait for Spotify is still an ongoing affair, it’s been tempered slightly with today’s announcement that SoundCloud has launched its own native app on Microsoft’s console.

That’s right, SoundCloud beat Spotify to the punch and based on first impressions, the app is very user friendly and tailor made for Xbox One. It’s a free download from the Xbox App Store and anyone with a SoundCloud Free, Go, or Go+ account can start browsing for songs and creating playlists. As an added bonus, Cortana — Microsoft’s voice-assistant — can also be used to play or skip tracks as well as pinning playlists to the Xbox One dashboard for easy access.

While there are other music streaming apps like Pandora and TuneIn already available on Xbox One, SoundCloud is considerably more popular than either service, so this should be a welcome addition for Xbox One gamers that want to crush alien scum in Halo 5 or lay waste to the Swarm in Gears of War 4 while listening to their favourite artists.





A Beta app was also announced for Windows 10 PC’s and tablets and can be downloaded from the Windows Store. Are you still planning to hold out for Spotify or has SoundCloud earned your business? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

