Sony is Giving Away Free Copies of the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Battlefront Right Now

PSN Users Can Receive a Free Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Now

It has been revealed that Sony is currently running a promotional offer that allows PlayStation users the opportunity to pick up the huge DICE first person shooter Star Wars Battlefront for the PlayStation 4! This comes as a way to promote PlayStation Plus subscriptions, so don’t hesitate to get in on the galactic action.

Sony is giving away a free digital copy of Star Wars Battlefront 2: Ultimate Edition, just for signing up with PlayStation Plus for a 12 month PlayStation Plus subscription! Unfortunately, this promotion is only happening in Europe right now. This digital Ultimate version of the game includes all four expansions: Outer Rim, Bespin, Death Star and Rogue One: Scarif, as well as 24 upgraded Star Cards, 11 new weapons, along with a few smaller items.

This offer is set to encourage PlayStation users to purchase new, long term subscriptions to PS Plus it seems. It has not been officially announced, however it looks like players will get to keep the Ultimate Edition of the game even after the subscription lapses in a year. This would mean that unlike most games that are tied to the PS Plus subscription, this really is just a sweet incentive! Of course, if the subscription does lapse, you won’t actually get to play it, as it is all online, which is something to keep in mind for the future.

Sony has stated that this offer is only available for a limited time, until 4 pm PST/ 7 pm EST on June 30th. Make sure to get that PlayStation Plus soon if you want to receive a free version of Star Wars Battlefront, regardless of whether you are with the Rebel Alliance, or the Empire. For those who are already subscribed to PS Plus, the game is not available to you, as the promotion is to strictly draw in new customers. After purchasing the 12 month PS Plus subscription make sure to check your emails, as the digital code should be send within “5-10 days.”

