Happy Birthday Sonic! Sonic Mania Vinyl Album Pre-Orders Coming Soon

Celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s Birthday in Style with the Sonic Mania Vinyl Album

Happy birthday Sonic! In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog‘s birthday, the Sonic Mania Vinyl Album pre-order announcement has been made, and they’ll be available starting in mid-July. Brought together by a collaboration between SEGA and Data Discs, the vinyl album for the upcoming 2D sonic title, Sonic Mania, will be going live for $19.99.

Originally released in North America for the SEGA Genesis on June 23, 1991, Sonic the beloved blue Hedgehog has been in the hearts of gamers for 26 years today. With select tracks from composer Tee Lopes and beautiful and vibrant gatefold artwork featuring the portraits of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles on their adventures through Green Hill Zone Act 2, the album itself is a surefire treat for an fan of the Sonic franchise. The inner sleeve of the album also includes artwork of the characters found throughout the game. A digital download code is also included, so you can listen to your tunes on the go.

We’re proud to announce the Sonic Mania vinyl album in partnership with @datadiscs! Pre-orders go live Mid-July. pic.twitter.com/wNXenpcR49 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 23, 2017

Three different versions of the Sonic Mania Vinyl Album will be available for purchase – The 180g Limited Edition will be available exclusively from Data Discs, the 180g Translucent Blue, and the 180g Classic Black. Data Discs went ahead and did everyone a favor by releasing a sample of the album, putting the opening track “Lights, Camera, Action!” up on Soundcloud for everyone to enjoy.

While originally set for release in the spring, Sonic Mania was delayed until later this year. As it stands right now, Sonic Mania has set its sights for a release date of August 15th, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Will you be grabbing a copy of the album for yourself when they go up for pre-order? Let us know in the comments below!

