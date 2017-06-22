Ironward’s Solstice Chronicles: MIA Out on Steam This July

Get Into Some Twin-Stick Mutant Slaying Next Month With Solstice Chronicles: MIA

It’s a tale as old as time. The flickering lights of busted equipment, the glowing eyes of a horde of mutants, your grizzled mug reflected in the sheen of your helmet. The heartwarming tale of one man against an entire colony of martian mutant horrors, naught but a high-powered rifle to defend him. Solstice Chronicles: MIA is coming to Steam next month to rekindle your love for slaughtering hordes of mutants in the ruins of a martian colony.

Chronicles may have a familiar setting, but the execution is a bit more nuanced. Rather than the usual FPS murderfest, this game ramps up the arcade ambiance with a twin-stick shooter perspective. On top of that, there are class-based skill trees and upgradeable weaponry to add more depth to your dance through the halls of hell. You even have a chatty sidekick with their own subset of skills to leverage against the hordes.

If all of this sounds appealing, take heart! Ironward’s foray into martian sci-fi action will be out on Steam on July 26th. Hardly a month to go and you too can be blasting mutants into bloody tatters with a cornucopia of deadly weapons. For a better look at the action which awaits, you can check out the trailer below.

SOURCE: Press Release