Skyrim Release Date for the Nintendo Switch Has Been Leaked

Release Date for Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch Leaks On Amazon

During E3 this year Bethesda confirmed that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. At the same time the company revealed that the game would launch later this year during the holiday season, an exact release date seems to have leaked on Amazon!

According to the listing on Amazon, the release date is November 28. While this has yet to be confirmed by Bethesda, it does happen to fall right in the holiday season when they said it would release! The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will include all of the three previously released DLC expansions: Dawnguard, Dragonborn and Hearthfire as well.

In addition to the release date being via Amazon, the listing also shows that the game will cost $60 USD. Of course if this price is to be believed it is quite pricey for a game that has been out for 5 years. But, who knows, maybe those features specific to the Nintendo Switch will make it more than worth the price.

While the information seems to be legitimate, the release date could be a placeholder. Neither Bethesda or Nintendo have made an official comment, so for now it is all speculation. With that being said, Amazon previously confirmed the existence of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus ahead of Bethesda’s press conference at E3 this year. If it is to be believed, Skyrim VR is set to launch around the same time, in November. This PSVR exclusive will let players see immerse themselves in a first-person version of Skyrim!

It can be assumed that Switch owners are quite happy with the new leaked information, and if it is indeed correct, fans have plenty of time to enjoy games like Super Mario: Odyssey before the popular RPG is released. On top of that, Elder Scrolls fans should also be pleased, since this will be a somewhat new and exciting Skyrim game to throw themselves into in the meantime. Of course it isn’t exactly the same as getting a brand new adventure, but hey, some of it is sure to be new with the Nintendo Switch aspect thrown in right?

