Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones Will Have a Single-Player Component

Single-Player Will Be a Part of Multiplayer Though?

Ubisoft surprised everyone at their E3 2017 press conference, unveiling a slew of new titles. But one very special surprise came in the form of Skull & Bones. Taking cues from Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, devs have created a new pirate adventure fans can get on board with. Now that we’ve received a taste of multiplayer gameplay, many prospective players are no doubt wondering about a campaign.

Ubisoft confirmed on in a Q&A that Skull & Bones will have a single-player campaign, “building a narrative system which is completely integrated in the game and will not be something aside of the multiplayer experience.” This sounds like very much like For Honor. With For Honor, however, players were able to play an independent narrative. Skull & Bones sounds like the opposite.

It would be odd if Ubisoft simply took naval combat from one franchise in order to make a game that is purely multiplayer. Part of what made Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag so compelling was its exploration on the high seas. Furthermore, it gave us a myriad of colorful characters within an engaging story. Therefore, it would be a missed opportunity if Ubisoft skipped out on a narrative that included its own cast of pirate characters. The E3 trailer seemed to hint at such a narrative, but it remains unclear whether or not it will come through cinematics or basic narration.

On the plus side, Ubisoft mentioned “a dynamic ecosystem” within the game that lets the world and players respond to one another. Additionally, the tactical gameplay will reach a depth we haven’t seen in Assassin’s Creed, so we hope to see more of that as time goes by. For now, know that the multiplayer gameplay we have experienced is fun and engaging. You can view it in our preview session from E3.

What kind of story are you hoping from Skull & Bones? Let us know in the comments below.

