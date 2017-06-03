Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Comes to Switch This Fall

NBA Playgrounds Owners on Switch Can Score A Free Copy of The Upcoming Shaq Fu Game Too

Saber Interactive has revealed that the upcoming Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will arrive this fall for the Nintendo Switch. The 90’s was a wild time where Tim Allen had his own Home Improvement platformer that GamePro magazine once said, “like Pitfall but with power tools.” And from this dark cesspool of celebrity tie-in games, the mystical and horrendous fighting game Shaq Fu was released. It was a game worth renting out at Blockbuster to see if it was really as cheesy as the premise promised. The sequel, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, announced in 2014 with a successful crowdfunding campaign, will be a beat ’em up instead of a fighting game too.



Saber Interactive, in a press release sent this week, noted that NBA Playgrounds owners on Switch who bought the game before an upcoming online update will be receiving a free copy of the upcoming Shaq Fu game too. “We had every intention of launching online play for NBA Playgrounds on Nintendo Switch within days of release, but, despite our best efforts, it didn’t play out that way,” said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive. “We sincerely apologize for the delay and want to let everyone know the fix will be coming very soon. But words are cheap, and games are not. So we’re giving everyone that bought NBA Playgrounds on Nintendo Switch before the online play patch hits a free copy of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn on Switch when it is available this fall to express our gratitude.”

The studio will release more information in the future about how to claim this free copy of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn when it drops this fall.