Share This

 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Logo and Key Art Leaked

A Glimpse of the Exploration We Might See in the next Game

Despite no official announcement, images for the next Tomb Raider game have surfaced. While it’s usually best to take these things with a grain of salt, this latest leak is backed by a series of coincidences. Most importantly, the images originate from a source close to Square Enix.

Tomb Raider

Via the website ‘TAKEOFF Creative’, PSU discovered a new line of logos and design images for the next game. This very same website has worked with Square Enix in the past. It so happens the website has design studios in London, Lyon, and Montreal. And, according to the last rumor, Eidos Montreal is handling development. Thus, everything seems to fall together.

At the time of this writing, the palette of images was plain to see on the designer’s site. The imagery of pyramid exploration is prevalent below the series of proposed logos. What we see on the final product may change. But, additionally, we see Lara Croft wielding new weapons like the spear and the machete. Everything considered, it looks perfectly legitimate. What are your thoughts?

Since there’s been no official announcement for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, be sure to check back for more updates and official news. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE

Related Posts


Hitman Franchise Rights Stay with the Newly Independent Studio IO Interactive

New Episode Prompto Gameplay Trailer Reveals Third-Person Shooting and Stealth Action

Dragon Quest XI Director Says Game Will Take About 50 Hours To Finish

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Revealed With a Release Date

New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Shown At Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour in LA
Next
PS4 Deals: Injustice 2, Prey, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands at Amazing Prices
Previous
New Atari Game Console In Development