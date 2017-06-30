Shadow of The Colossus Creator Submitted Changes for the Remake

He Doesn’t Know If the Changes Will Be Mad e

One of the highlights of Sony’s E3 press conferences was the reveal of a Shadow of the Colossus Remake. Two generations ago, it was one of Sony’s most beloved games and has since seen re-release and even a remaster. Now, developer Bluepoint is poised to deliver the remake. Even though original director Fumito Ueda isn’t involved, he talked about his input in an interview with Eurogamer.

Communicating via translator, Ueda mentioned a list of changes he sent to Sony.

“I transmitted my petition about the content and tuning but I don’t know the implementation will be what I told.”

“It’s he who wants to change something,” his translator clarified, “but he doesn’t know if it is possible to change all of the things he [wants] to change.”

“Those things of the remake that I would like to change,” Ueded continued, “I can’t mention because if I say one thing and in the final version that thing is not included, it’s a problem.”

After the reveal at E3 2017, many fan hopefuls speculated that cut content from the original game would make its way into the remake. For the original Shadow of the Colossus, Ueda’s intent was to create a world with 48 colossi. Realizing that wasn’t possible, he sliced it down to 24. And for development reasons, that number was cut to the final number, 16. And Ueda finally confirmed, the colossi from the original game are all that we’ll see in the remake:

“In this game, there are 16 enemies and there’s a story about 16 enemies,” he told Eurogamer, “so to change this history… I don’t think about changing this history. It’s finished with 16 enemies. It’s OK.”

Ueda has had no direct input in Bluepoint’s development of the game. And he seems to be fine with that. Currently, he’s working on his own IP, and we’re all looking forward to what he comes up with next.

“I would like to finish a game as soon as quickly possible, ‘he said with a smile.'” He doesn’t want a repeat of the problems they faced with The Last Guardian that ultimately led to its long development.

Are you looking forward to the Shadow of the Colossus Remake? What about the next game from Ueda? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Eurogamer