SEGA Forever Launching Globally across Mobile App Stores, Celebrating Retro Gaming on the Go

SEGA Networks Inc. is bringing out a collection of classic video games for retro-fans to enjoy on the go. With SEGA Forever launching globally across mobile app stores, a re-awakening of archetypal gaming comes directly to your modern-day handheld device for free. SEGA Forever celebrates the deep and diverse SEGA catalog and aims to take gamers on a tour through two glorious decades of console gaming.

Every game contained in the SEGA Forever mobile collection will be completely free-to-play, ad-supported, playable offline, and will include additional features like cloud saves, controller support, and a list of leaderboards. If you want to play without the ads, each game can be purchased for a meager $1.99. The games included in the collection are both official emulations and ported games that cover the span of all beloved SEGA console eras, specifically adapted for gameplay on mobile devices while remaining true to the original games.

Check out the official launch trailer for SEGA Forever below!:

The first batch in the SEGA Forever collection will be officially kicking off tomorrow and will be bringing us five Mega Drive / Genesis titles, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and Altered Beast. All available through the Google Play Store for Android and on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, accompanied by iMessage sticker packs.

The SEGA Forever collection will be continuously expanding their collection of games available for mobile devices, bringing new releases every two weeks.

Will you be playing the SEGA Forever collection when it launches? What are your favorite classic SEGA titles that you’d want to see make their way to the collection? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release