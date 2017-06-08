SEGA and Atlus Proudly Present Their Stellar E3 2017 Game Lineup

After showing off their flashy, official E3 2017 badge inserts with Yakuza and 13 Sentinels, SEGA and Atlus have happily announced the remainder of games you can expect to find on the show floor this year. The two neighbors will be together in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center, proudly presenting an E3 2017 game lineup that’s their largest and most diverse selection since 2013.

Senior Vice President of SEGA Europe Ltd. celebrated the notion, saying that “We look forward to welcoming trade visitors but we’re especially looking forward to having the public come and see our line-up this year, it’s great for E3 and it’s great for publishers. We’re confident there’s something for everyone on the SEGA stands this year.”

At booth #4312 in the West Hall, you’ll be able to find Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza Kiwami, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and the three highly-anticipated Nintendo 3DS titles Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, while right next door at booth #4300 you can find Total War: WARHAMMER 2, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Forces.

Are you stoked to hear about SEGA and Atlus teaming up to bring the public a giant onslaught of games this year? Let us know your thoughts about what they have in store for gamers at E3 2017 in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release