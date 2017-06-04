RLCS World Championship Brings Huge Rocket League Anniversary Update along with It

RLCS World Championship Brings a Huge Rocket League Anniversary Update along with It

The Rocket League Anniversary Update celebrates two years of action-packed car soccer with a bang! Today, at the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Season Three World Championship in Los Angeles, CA, the independent video game developer and publishers over at Psyonix announced that they would be kicking off their celebratory update tomorrow, July 5th, with a bunch of new goodies for their collection of over 3.1 million players!

The Anniversary Update will feature the all new, free arena ‘Champions Field’, a standard, “modern-looking” stadium that can be played in Competitive, Casual, and Private matches. Two new Import Battle-Cars, the ‘Animus GP’ and ‘Centio V17,’ which will be exclusively available as drops inside of the latest ‘Overdrive Crate.’

Customization options such as ‘Engine Audio,’ ‘Goal Explosions,’ and ‘Trails’ are now a mix of free selections and crate drops are up for grabs, adding a unique spin to a player’s match. Rocket League will also be introducing ‘Rocket League Radio,’ adding 18 news tracks from the Monstercat record label to the game.

The Anniversary Update also entails the end of ‘Competitive Season 4’ and the start of ‘Competitive Season 5,’ bringing new Achievements and Trophies along with it. To get an entire look at the update, you can go directly to Rocket League’s website here!

Will you be taking part in the festivities going on in Rocket League? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming Anniversary Update in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release