Rocket League Coming to Nintendo Switch

High Speed Car Soccer Coming to Nintendo Switch with Cross Network Play

Nintendo announced today at E3 that Rocket League, the highly popular vehicle/soccer hybrid game will be making its way onto the most portable console ever made, the Nintendo Switch.

As with so many other Nintendo ports of a game, Rocket League will feature Nintendo related exclusive customization options including adding classic Mario and Luigi hats to the vehicle, new exclusive cars, and of course one of the defining features of Rocket League: Cross Play.

While no solid release date has been announced yet, Rocket League for Nintendo Switch is set to launch this Holiday season.

