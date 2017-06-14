Retro Studios Is Not Making Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4 Built by New Team but Retains Past Metroid Prime Producer, Kensuke Tanabe

There are some risky bets that people in the games industry love to make each year before E3. Final Fantasy 7 remake was one of them, and another favorite perennial pick was the coming of Metroid Prime 4. Well, Nintendo finally answered our prayers and dreams with a simple showing of that game’s title in their Nintendo Spotlight. That said, there’s been an important update to Metroid Prime 4‘s E3 2017 announcement, Retro Studios will not be making it, IGN reports.

Retro Studios is the Texas game studio that has helped to create all three past Metroid Prime games along with some modern Donkey Kong games as well. Instead, a new development team will be taking over the development of Metroid Prime 4, but the long-time series producer, Kensuke Tanabe, will stay on to help oversee the game’s development.

With Retro Studios unattached to the upcoming game, a new question remains, “What has Retro Studio been busy developing since their last game in 2014?”. At this point, it seems like the studio may crank out another Donkey Kong game as the Nintendo ape has yet to have his Switch game. Metroid Prime 4 is real, but now the next hot rumor will be guessing what the Texas studio has been making the last few years.

