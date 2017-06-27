Share This

 

Reaper Faction Coming to Xcom 2 for True Stealth Combat

One of Several New Units Arriving in Xcom 2’s Massive DLC

Firaxis has decided to grace us with a full-blown expansion for Xcom 2, War of the Chosen. So, as the days go by, we’re getting more and more details for what’s in store. The latest video provides a look at new units from the Reapers, a new human faction players can discover and recruit in the game. Just one of three coming this August. See below.

Snipers were always useful in Xcom 2; however, the inclusion of the Reapers means players no longer have to break stealth. Therefore, you can murder aliens without giving them a hint at where you are. Additionally, as the video demonstrates, they make first strikes way more lethal. If you love ambushing the enemy, Reapers are your new best friends.

Xcom 2 and its Reinforcements Pack DLC are currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. New units and factions will be revealed as we approached the release date for Xcom 2: War of the Chosen. The last video we received showcased the all-new Assassin class players will fight in the game. Stay tuned for updates and the official price as they come our way. Until then,

Happy gaming.

