Rabbid Peach Invades Instagram via the Official Rabbids Account

Rabbid Peach Invades Instagram in the Name of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Hijacking the Official Account

Rabbid Peach invades Instagram, completely hijacking the official Rabbids account in pure promotion for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle! As one of the most ridiculous and vibrant personalities, she’s been loading up the new account with pictures that will make you both joyous and slightly creeped out at the very same time.

After the big reveal of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at Ubisoft’s E3 presser, Ubisoft switched up the account name, profile picture, and started cranking out the strangest looking selfies you’ll possibly ever see, starting with this photo below:

Just chilling in the garden! #chill #lifeisbeautiful #nofilter #rabbids #rabbidpeach #mariorabbids A post shared by Rabbid Peach (@rabbidpeach) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

You can go over to the Rabbid Peach Instagram account (now @RabbidPeach) to check out the rest of the laughably disturbing photos on her account right here.

Many people have a love/hate relationship with the Rabbids, but their introduction to the world of Mario definitely caused quite the excited commotion at E3 2017 this year, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle‘s new tactical RPG game mechanics are sure to be fun for a fan of either franchise.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be making its way exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on August 29th, 2017.

SOURCE