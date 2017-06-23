PSN Flash Sale Incoming for June 23rd – up to 90% off Select Games

PlayStation Is Officially Hosting Two Big Sales Simultaneously

The Month of June has witnessed a flurry of sales from the PlayStation Store. Sony has been quite generous and, despite this generosity, they haven’t stopped issuing their surprise PSN Flash Sale. Current games can be found for up to 90% off.

For the PS4, we have some oldies but goodies. Games of all genres include horror like Seven Days to Die for $10.49, Resident Evil 5 for $7.99. In the same category is Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition for $7.99.

For the combat simulation junkie, there’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare for $7.99. And if dance is more your style, there’s also Just Dance 2017 for $23.99 (60% off). The PS4 titles are aplenty and super cheap; you can find them right here.

And for the PS3, there’s an extra focus on shooters. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle is currently $9.79; the entire trilogy is available at a reduced price. If you want to wait until June 27 for the release of the standalone remaster, it’s up to you. Borderlands games are also available at a severely reduced price. Or, take advantage of Helldivers SUPER-EARTH ULTIMATE EDITION for $15.99. Find PS3 deals here.

There’s no forgetting the PS Vita, however. Find Valhalla Knights 3 at the price of $5.99. Street Fighter Alpha is available for the low, low price of $2.39; perfect for handheld. And Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified is set at $9.59. Some of the games available for PS3 are available on Vita and vice versa. Get your Vita deals here.

Any games you haven’t found on PlayStation Store’s “Double Discount” Sale (Which is still going on) can be found in the PSN Flash Sale ending on June 26th.

Happy shopping.