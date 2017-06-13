PS4 pro and Xbox One X Don’t Compete, According to Phil Spencer

New Insight from Xbox Chief Phil Spencer, Following Microsoft E3

At the start of the week, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer treated gamers to the reveal of the powerful Xbox One X. “The most powerful console in the world,” as it was deemed. Understandably, many gamers question whether that’s true. But, Spencer does not shy away from calling the Xbox One X the place a “true 4K console.” He talked more in a special interview with Eurogamer.

According to Spencer, the Xbox One X doesn’t really have a competitor. He looks at the PS4 Pro and tosses it in the same class as the Xbox One S:

“I look at [PS4] Pro as more of a competitor to [Xbox One] S than I do to Xbox One X. This is a true 4K console. If you just look at the specs of what this box is, it’s in a different league than any other console that’s out there.” Speaking from a technical standpoint, Spencer pointed out a 40% power increase the X has over the Pro. Furthermore, he commented on Xbox’s ability to utilize 4K naturally while the PS4 Pro “manufactures” a 4K screen through its own “technique. ”

As for the change of name from “Scorpio” to “Xbox One X,” that’s rather simple. Spencer said, “the name had to have Xbox One in it.” Thanks to that name, Microsoft refers to their lineup as “the Xbox One family of consoles” as they did at E3. The brand had to be kept intact. Since their consoles are meant to play the same games, it makes sense.

At long last, Phil Spencer was asked about the lack of first-party exclusives. Xbox certainly had a ton of games to show off at E3 2017, but Forza Motorsport 7 was the only true and new Triple-A exclusive. So Spencer came clean about that. He believes Ori, Super Lucky’s Tale, and Sea of Thieves were good announcements and solid games that will arrive on Xbox One. But, he does admit there’s room to grow. These past few years, he’s been focused on hardware. However, he did say there are “things we haven’t announced.”

After the Scalebound incident, Microsoft is no rush to reveal new IP before they are set in stone. Additionally, Spencer said there might have been room for some new Halo footage. The problem there is that a presentation would have slowed down development. There will be more to come in the future.

