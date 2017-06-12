PS4 Exclusive Title God of War Gets Gorgeous E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer

PS4 Exclusive Title God of War Gets Gorgeous Gameplay Trailer at Sony E3 2017 Presser

Sony has been pummeling their competition in their E3 2017 media showcase and, of course, they can’t forget to touch base on their beloved PS4 exclusive title God of War. They brought out a beautiful reel showcasing gameplay for the upcoming digital thrill-ride. Gameplay includes Kratos and his son, Atreus, on their journey together, along with the beautiful environment and characters you can expect to see.

Have you been thirsty for more juicy God of War content? Check out the gameplay video below!:

God of War is set to hit the market exclusively for PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

