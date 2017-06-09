Project Scorpio Runs Assassin’s Creed: Origins at a Consistent Frame Rate in 4K

A Leaked Copy of Game Informer Reports That Project Scorpio Runs Assassin’s Creed: Origins Runs at a Consistent Frame Rate in 4K

A leaked copy of Game Informer Magazine ended up in the hands of some subscribers a bit earlier than expected, and inside contains a report revealing how awesomely Microsoft’s upcoming Project Scorpio runs Assassin’s Creed: Origins. In the report, the writer spent some quality time with running the game on Project Scorpio, and promptly filled in their audience with the stats on Scorpio VS Windows PC.

In the report, they state that while running Assassin’s Creed: Origins on PC, it ran at a “fairly steady 30 FPS.” However, when brought to Project Scorpio, the game ran at a frame rate that “felt more consistent” at a 4K resolution. There’s still room to boost these stats, as both versions of the game are still being optimized for perfect quality.

Ubisoft also made note to the magazine that porting the game to the new console was fairly easy, and the developers managed to get the game running on Project Scorpio within weeks of getting their dev kids. Another interesting fact about the article is that Game Informer still refers to the upcoming Microsoft project as “Scorpio,” although the official name of the project was set to release after Microsoft’s conference. This could be a sound notion that Microsoft intends on keeping the name “Scorpio” for their project, or Microsoft doesn’t have an official name for it just yet.

According to the reports made in the Game Informer article, Assassin’s Creed: Origins be coming out this year, on October 27th.

