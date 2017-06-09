Project Rap Rabbit Takes the Stage in New Trailer

Creators of PaRappa the Rapper Launch Gameplay Trailer for Project Rap Rabbit.

From the minds that brought you a classic 2D rapping dog back on the original Playstation, NanaOn-Sha and iNiS J have returned with their upcoming title: Project Rap Rabbit. It is a brand new take on the music/ rhythm-action genre first popularized with PaRappa The Rapper, with a slick new presentation and some truly outstanding lyrics. Developed by PQube, the first official gameplay trailer has dropped and it is very promising:

The trailer was first revealed exclusively to fans on the games Kickstarter page, with both Masaya Matsuura and Keiichi Yano discussing the games design and branching rap mechanic. The game currently has only nine days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign and despite having over 2500 backers, it is still well below its current financial goal to complete the project.

Project Rap Rabbit is the latest game from the creators of PaRappa the Rapper and Gitaroo Man, using an all new style of rhythm based gameplay. For more information on the games progress during its Kickstarter campaign, or to make a donation and help fund the project, check out their official page here.

What do you think of Project Rap Rabbit? Will the gameplay trailer be enough to entice new fans to help fund the project before time runs out on the campaign? Let us know what you think of this quirky title on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release.